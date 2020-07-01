UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Opposition Report One Fatality During Protests In Khartoum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Sudanese Opposition Report One Fatality During Protests in Khartoum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A Sudanese citizen was shot dead during protests in the Khartoum province on Tuesday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

"A pure spirit has joined the martyrs of the December revolution after receiving a bullet in their chest during the June 30 march that called for reaching the goals of revolution in the Omdurman city [Sudan's second largest after Khartoum]," the opposition group said on Facebook.

The medics said they would share more details about the deceased in a further communication.

After a coup last April toppled then-president Omar Bashir and brought the military to power, the situation in Sudan never got back to peaceful. Opposition have demanded that the military hand power to the civilian rule and hold an election like they promised to do. Several deadly crackdowns on sit-in civilian protests by the troops only further exacerbated the power crisis.

