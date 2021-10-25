Sudanese Prime Minister Calling on People to Defend Revolution

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest, called on citizens to defend the revolution by taking to the streets

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest, called on citizens to defend the revolution by taking to the streets.

Earlier this day, Sudan's ministry of information confirmed reports about the detention of a number of ministers by the military.

"Hamdok is calling on the Sudanese people to maintain peace and take to the streets to defend the revolution," the ministry of information wrote on Facebook.

The ministry added that the military is putting pressure on the prime minister to issue a statement supporting the coup.