UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Army, RSF Accuse Each Other Of Killing Governor Of West Darfur - Statements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Sudan's Army, RSF Accuse Each Other of Killing Governor of West Darfur - Statements

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused each other of killing West Darfur State Governor Khamis Abakar on Wednesday.

The Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported earlier in the day, citing Sudanese sources, that Abakar was killed after having been arrested by the RSF following his interview accusing paramilitary fighters of killing civilians in large numbers and calling for international intervention.

"We hold the Sudanese army responsible for the assassination of the governor of West Darfur because he armed one of the two sides in the tribal conflict," Al-Jazeera quoted sources with the RSF as saying.

The Sudanese armed forces, in turn, accused the RSF of abducting and killing Abakar.

"The armed forces condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous behavior of the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia today in which it abducted and executed the governor of West Darfur Khamis Abdullah Abakar.

This monstrous behavior adds a new chapter to the barbaric crimes that they have been committing on the Sudanese people who have seen their crimes as never witnessed in the country's history," Sudan's army said on social media.

The armed forces added that Abakar was one of the signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, was appointed to the post based on the agreement and had "no relation to the conflict between the armed forces and the rebels."

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the RSF broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, 702 people have been killed, 5,687 wounded in the clashes, and over 1.6 million displaced by the continuing violence.

Related Topics

World Army Governor Social Media Juba Sudan Post From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

6 hours ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

6 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

7 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.