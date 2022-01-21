KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, has announced on Thursday appointing acting heads of 15 ministries, according to the decree seen by Sputnik.

Earlier in the month, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within a political deal.

The office of the foreign minister goes to Ali Sadek Ali, while Mohammed Abdallah Mahmoud is put in charge of the energy ministry, and Amal Saleh Saad will serve as the trade minister.

On October 25, the Sudanese military, led by the general, overthrew the Sudanese government in a military coup. Many pro-government activists and supporters, ministers, as well as journalists and human rights defenders were arrested after the coup. Subsequent protests against the military and international condemnation prompted Burhan to agree in November to reinstate Hamdok as the prime minister and promise to hold elections in July 2023, and hand power over to an elected civilian government.