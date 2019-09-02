Suicide Blast Kills 6 People Outside Hospital in Northern Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Six Afghan security men were killed in a suicide blast at a civilian hospital in Kunduz in the north of Afghanistan on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the blast, saying that it would "discover later more details about the suicide attack."

The attacker set off the bomb near a police platoon stationed in front of the hospital. Several security personnel and civilians were injured.