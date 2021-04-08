(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a phone call with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister expressed Washington's "grave concern" over the crisis in the Tigray region and discussed a possible ceasefire and departure of foreign troops, the White House said in a readout on Thursday.

"Sullivan spoke by phone on April 7 with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen. Mr. Sullivan expressed the Biden Administration's grave concern about the continued humanitarian and human rights crisis in the Tigray region," the readout said.

The two also discussed steps to address the crisis such as expanded humanitarian access, a cessation of hostilities and the departure of foreign troops, as well as independent probes of alleged rights abuses.