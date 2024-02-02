Sundowns Stars Help Home-grown South Africa Rise At Cup Of Nations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) While most teams at the Africa Cup of Nations rely heavily on players based in Europe, South Africa stand out in having an almost entirely home-based squad with coach Hugo Broos leaning heavily on the Mamelodi Sundowns side that dominates domestically.
Ten members of the Bafana Bafana squad preparing to take on Cape Verde in the quarter-finals in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro on Saturday have come from Sundowns, the Pretoria club nicknamed the Brazilians.
Eight started in the 2-0 win over Morocco in the last 16, including captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and the outstanding midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who scored their second goal.
The only other competing nation that really came close was Egypt, but they still had a significant sprinkling of foreign-based stars beyond talisman Mohamed Salah.
It is something that gives South Africa coach Broos an obvious advantage over many of his counterparts, who saw most of their players leave their clubs in the middle of the European season and have just a few days to train together before the AFCON began.
"When you watch these guys play you can tell they have been playing together for a while," former Cameroon defender Aurelien Chedjou, who played under Broos for the Indomitable Lions, told broadcaster Canal Plus Afrique.
"They can find each other almost with their eyes closed and that makes a difference."
The veteran Belgian Broos, who turns 72 in April, is now hoping to lead South Africa into the AFCON semi-finals for the first time since they finished third in 2000.
It is quite a turnaround from their inability to even qualify for the last Cup of Nations, a failure which led to Broos being appointed.
Recent Stories
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
More Stories From World
-
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China continue to grow with sesame the highlight21 minutes ago
-
Missing Catholic cardinal found in Panama21 minutes ago
-
Michael Morpurgo on refugees, trauma and why he hated Spielberg's 'War Horse'21 minutes ago
-
Around 300 injured in Kenyan capital fire after gas explosion: Red Cross21 minutes ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results31 minutes ago
-
Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones31 minutes ago
-
US govt sends drugmakers initial offers in price talks1 hour ago
-
Atletico aiming for Madrid derby hat-trick1 hour ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement1 hour ago
-
EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in 'message' to Putin1 hour ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results2 hours ago