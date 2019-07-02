Suspect in pro-migrant German official murder retracts confession: lawyer

The main suspect in the killing of a pro-migrant German politician has retracted his confession of the murder, his lawyer told AFP Tuesday

Stephan Ernst, 45, a far-right militant with previous convictions, was arrested on the basis of DNA evidence for the murder of local politician Walter Luebcke on June 2.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had said last week that Ernst had confessed to the killing and said he acted alone.

But Ernst's lawyer Frank Hannig told AFP on Tuesday: "Mr Ernst has indeed revoked his confession during the hearing today." The suspect remains in custody pending trial.

Hannig said he could not provide further details on the case.

Prosecutors last week confirmed that Ernst had confessed to having "several" weapons, giving details to police on how they were obtained and where he hid them.

Luebcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel's decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.

His killing has deeply shaken Germany, and raised questions about whether the country has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis.