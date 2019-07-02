UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Pro-migrant German Official Murder Retracts Confession: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:14 PM

Suspect in pro-migrant German official murder retracts confession: lawyer

The main suspect in the killing of a pro-migrant German politician has retracted his confession of the murder, his lawyer told AFP Tuesday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The main suspect in the killing of a pro-migrant German politician has retracted his confession of the murder, his lawyer told AFP Tuesday.

Stephan Ernst, 45, a far-right militant with previous convictions, was arrested on the basis of DNA evidence for the murder of local politician Walter Luebcke on June 2.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had said last week that Ernst had confessed to the killing and said he acted alone.

But Ernst's lawyer Frank Hannig told AFP on Tuesday: "Mr Ernst has indeed revoked his confession during the hearing today." The suspect remains in custody pending trial.

Hannig said he could not provide further details on the case.

Prosecutors last week confirmed that Ernst had confessed to having "several" weapons, giving details to police on how they were obtained and where he hid them.

Luebcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel's decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.

His killing has deeply shaken Germany, and raised questions about whether the country has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police German Germany June 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

1 hour ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.