Suspected Family Of Alleged US Spy Smolenkov Hurries To Leave Virginia Home - Neighbors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:40 AM

Suspected Family of Alleged US Spy Smolenkov Hurries to Leave Virginia Home - Neighbors

STAFFORD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Suspected family members of alleged US informant Oleg Smolenkov have left their home in Stafford in the US state of Virginia after spotting a US journalist in their neighborhood, a local resident told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The people, thought to be Smolenkov's family, saw a Daily Beast journalist sitting and waiting in his car close to their home, the owner of the opposite house told Sputnik. Within less than a minute after spotting the Daily Beast journalist, the "Russian family" left in two cars, the man said.

A Sputnik correspondent tried to talk to some other neighbors, particularly those who were questioned by the Daily Beast journalist earlier, but nobody opened the door.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Monday that the United States allegedly extracted an informant working in Russia, who was close to the government, in 2017.

According to some media reports, the person in question might have been Oleg Smolenkov, a Kremlin staff employee who went missing while on a family vacation in Montenegro in 2017.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Smolenkov had worked in the Kremlin administration but was fired several years ago.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that media reports saying that the United States had to extract a top covert source from inside Russia were factually wrong and inaccurate.

