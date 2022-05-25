UrduPoint.com

Suu Kyi's Family File Complaint At UN Against Her Detention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention

Relatives of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Relatives of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said.

Since a coup ousted her government in February 2021, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, the 76-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate has been in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Describing the situation as a "judicial kidnapping", human rights lawyers Francois Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said they had filed a complaint on behalf of her relatives with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

"Her arrest was illegal, her detention is devoid of any legal basis, and her different trials violate the basic rules governing any legal procedure," reads the complaint, seen by AFP.

"This is a kidnapping disguised as a trial, she is held incommunicado in defiance of all justice and resists with strength an unacceptable psychological torture.

"This is a tragic regression for Myanmar. Through the figure of Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the entire Burmese people is silenced, and its democratic aspirations are crushed." After facing a string of "farcical charges", Suu Kyi has so far been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, but faces the prospect of more than 100 more years on 17 different charges, the lawyers said.

Under a previous junta regime, Suu Kyi spent long spells under house arrest in her family's lakeside mansion in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

Today, she is confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her links to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with lawyers.

"Can anyone conceive what this detention entails for a (soon) 77-years-old woman, who has already spent 15 years of her life deprived of liberty?" Zimeray and Finelle asked.

Related Topics

World Kidnapping United Nations Jail Lawyers San Myanmar February Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

54 professional beggars arrested

54 professional beggars arrested

6 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict ag ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict against Yasin Malik

6 minutes ago
 Traditional sports competitions in North Wazirista ..

Traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan conclude

7 minutes ago
 Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elem ..

Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elementary School Shooting - Repor ..

7 minutes ago
 Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking ..

Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

7 minutes ago
 'Clean environment reflects the values of societie ..

'Clean environment reflects the values of societies': Commissioner

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.