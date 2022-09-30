UrduPoint.com

Sweden Allows Military Exports To Turkey After NATO Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Sweden allows military exports to Turkey after NATO application

The Swedish authority tasked with controlling exports of war materials said Friday it had authorised military exports to Turkey, after blocking them in 2019

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Swedish authority tasked with controlling exports of war materials said Friday it had authorised military exports to Turkey, after blocking them in 2019.

Ankara requested the lifting of the restrictions after Sweden applied to join NATO in mid-May, which still needs ratification from Turkey.

"The government has made the assessment that a Swedish membership in NATO is the best way to protect Sweden's and the Swedish people's security," the Inspectorate of Strategic Products said in a statement.

The ISP decided to block military exports to Turkey in 2019, following a Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria.

"Sweden's application for NATO membership to a large degree strengthen the defence and security policy arguments for approving exports of war materials to other member states, including Turkey," the authority said.

The ISP said it had approved exports relating to "electronic equipment," "software" and "technical assistance" to Turkey in the third quarter.

To date, 28 out of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Turkey remain, but new members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

Stockholm and Helsinki, which both reversed decades of non-alignment when they applied for membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, had expected the application process to be quick, as they had received assurances they would be welcomed "with open arms".

But objections from Ankara, which accuses Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) listed as a "terrorist" group by Turkey and its Western allies, caught them off guard.

Even after Sweden and Finland were formally invited, Ankara has insisted it could still block entry into the Western alliance if it feels the Nordic countries fail to deliver on their promises.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Helsinki Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary February 2019 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in ..

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in NY With Red Paint - Source

2 minutes ago
 23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated ..

Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated milk in Dera

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

2 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, K ..

Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions t ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions ..

Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions to Sabotage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.