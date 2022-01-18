Sweden Cancels Negative COVID-19 Tests for All Foreign Arrivals - Government

Foreign travelers arriving in Sweden are no longer required to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, the Swedish government announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Foreign travelers arriving in Sweden are no longer required to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, the Swedish government announced on Tuesday.

In late December, Sweden tightened its entry restrictions, compelling all travelers to present a negative PCR test result upon arrival, regardless of country of departure and vaccination status.

"The government decided today to return to the entry restrictions that applied before December 28, 2021.

This means that the special requirement for a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours upon arrival is removed," the government said in a press release.

Sweden is currently facing another surge in COVID-19 incidence, with an average 20,000 cases registered daily. The Omicron strain is estimated to account for 73% of new coronavirus cases. Over 73% of the population are fully vaccinated, keeping the death toll at an average 10-15 people per day.