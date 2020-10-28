UrduPoint.com
Sweden Reports One-Day Record Of Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

Sweden has registered 1,980 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is an all-time record for the lockdown-free country, the Public Health Agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Sweden has registered 1,980 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is an all-time record for the lockdown-free country, the Public Health Agency reported on Wednesday.

The figure pushes the cumulative tally close to 118,000. The previous daily record high of 1,870 cases was reported on October 23.

Another nine COVID-19 patients have died over the past day, taking the death toll to 5,927.

Sweden has been one of only a handful of countries to have not implemented a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the coronavirus disease. The government has not ordered schools, restaurants, and shops to close throughout the pandemic so far, although public gatherings were limited to a maximum of 50 people.

