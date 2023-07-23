(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Sweden will provide 522.6 million Euros ($581.6 million) to Ukraine for restoration projects within a cooperation framework aimed at the country's recovery, trade, demining and green development for 2023-2027, the Ukrainian government said on Saturday.

"Sweden to provide EUR 522.6 million for Ukraine's recovery projects ... The Swedish government has presented a strategy for Sweden's recovery and reform cooperation with Ukraine for 2023-2027, which provides a total of SEK (Swedish kronor) 6 billion for Ukraine's recovery projects," the Ukrainian government said in a statement.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that the funds would be used for rebuilding the Ukrainian infrastructure, green development, entrepreneurship, trade, demining and media, the statement read.

"We also welcome the fact that the Swedish government will encourage large companies to enter and develop in Ukraine," Svyrydenko said, as quoted in the statement.

The economy minister called for lifting trade restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products, which are in effect until mid-September, as it "threatens global food security" and "blocks the Ukrainian economy", according to the document.

On Monday, media reported that Sweden would sponsor Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union by allocating $590 million to Kiev for reforms. In June, Stockholm approved the 11th package of military aid to Ukraine worth $24.5 million, which includes, among other things, training of Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS Gripen multirole fighter aircraft.