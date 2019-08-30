UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Court Said Ostersund Terror Suspect Not Uzbek National - Tashkent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

Swedish Court Said Ostersund Terror Suspect Not Uzbek National - Tashkent

A man detained in central Sweden's Ostersund district on suspicion of plotting a ramming attack two days before his arrest on August 15, as well as possible involvement in the killing of five people with a truck in Stockholm in 2017, is not an Uzbek national as previously claimed by media, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A man detained in central Sweden's Ostersund district on suspicion of plotting a ramming attack two days before his arrest on August 15, as well as possible involvement in the killing of five people with a truck in Stockholm in 2017, is not an Uzbek national as previously claimed by media, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On August 29, the diplomatic mission received an official response [requested by the Uzbek Embassy in Berlin] from the Ostersund district court that the detainee was not a citizen of Uzbekistan," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Sweden's Sveriges Radio had reported that the detainee in Ostersund was a native of Central Asia. He was twice refused a residence permit and in 2016 was ordered to leave the country, but managed to stay and even obtain the permit on his third attempt.

The Swedish Security Police is currently investigating the suspect's possible link to Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov, who was responsible for the 2017 terrorist attack in Stockholm.

Swedish media reported on August 15 that the suspect tried to ram into a crowd of passersby, but crashed into a flowerbed. Police found suspicious objects in his car, but have not yet officially confirmed this information.

In April 2017, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people on Drottninggatan street, a major pedestrian area in Stockholm. At least five people were killed and 15 more were injured in the incident, which Swedish authorities classified as a terrorist attack. Shortly afterward, Swedish police detained Akilov, who later pleaded guilty to the ramming attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Car Man Stockholm Uzbekistan Sweden April August 2017 2016 Media From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin visits DEWA stand at Aqdar World Summit i ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Not Against Holding of Normandy Four Summit ..

14 seconds ago

Kashmir Hour observed across AJK with renewed pled ..

16 seconds ago

Pak community of France expressed solidarity with ..

17 seconds ago

Rallies held in Sialkot

19 seconds ago

Leaders of 17 Countries Confirmed to Attend WW2 An ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.