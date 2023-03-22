UrduPoint.com

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession To NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

The members of the Riksdag, Sweden's unicameral parliament, approved on Wednesday the accession of Sweden to NATO, the meeting is broadcast on the website of the parliament

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The members of the Riksdag, Sweden's unicameral parliament, approved on Wednesday the accession of Sweden to NATO, the meeting is broadcast on the website of the parliament.

The approval of the Riksdag is a prerequisite for the Kingdom's accession to NATO.

Earlier, the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs proposed to approve the country's accession to NATO, as well as the agreement on the status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which regulates the issues of immunities and privileges for NATO and its employees. According to the report, the committee shares the position of the government of the country that "as in other countries of Northern Europe, there is no reason to place nuclear weapons or permanent bases on the territory of Sweden in peacetime.

"

It was also reported that joining NATO would require amendments to the Act on Rapid Military Assistance and the Act on Immunities and Privileges in certain cases. The amendments will enter into force on a date to be set by the government.

On May 17, 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership. Only two of the 30 NATO member states, Turkey and Hungary, have not yet ratified it. Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Turkey Parliament Nuclear Budapest Ankara Sweden Finland Hungary May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

19 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

12 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

13 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

9 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

9 minutes ago
 March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: S ..

March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.