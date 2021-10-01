UrduPoint.com

Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect In Absentia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:18 AM

Police in Sweden have arrested in absentia a man suspected of ties to an explosion in an apartment building in the city of Gothenburg earlier this week, local Sveriges Radio reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Police in Sweden have arrested in absentia a man suspected of ties to an explosion in an apartment building in the city of Gothenburg earlier this week, local Sveriges Radio reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Tuesday morning, leaving over a dozen people with injuries requiring hospitalization. Between 100 and 200 people were evacuated.

The suspect, in his 50s, was reportedly involved in an eviction case, though the police have no information tying him to organized crime.

