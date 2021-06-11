Swiss Government Announces Restriction on Airspace Use During Putin-Biden Summit

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Swiss government announced that the use of airspace will be temporarily restricted in Geneva from June 15-17 because of the summit of the Russian and the US leaders, scheduled for June 16.

"At its meeting on 11 June 2021, the Federal Council approved a temporary restriction on the use of airspace during the summit between [US] President [Joe] Biden and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin from 15 to 17 June 2021 in Geneva," the government said in a press release.

The air force will provide tighter airspace surveillance.

"The use of airspace in the zone above the Place des Nations in Geneva will be restricted from Tuesday 15 June 2021 8am local time until Thursday 17 June 2021 5pm local time. Commercial flights to and from Geneva International Airport will not be affected by the restriction," the Swiss government specified.