Swiss Lawmakers Back Ban on Huawei Equipment in Critical Infrastructure - Parliament

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Swiss lawmakers have supported the ban on the use of IT components in the country's critical infrastructure by companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by a government of a foreign state, in particular, Chinese IT giant Huawei, the Swiss parliament said on Tuesday.

"Switzerland should be able to ban foreign suppliers of IT components. The National Council (the country's lower house) in a 145-to-44 vote backed the proposal of the Social Democratic Party (SP), which fears the influence of authoritarian states such as China," the parliament said in a statement on the website.

According to the statement, the new bill directly concerns Huawei and other companies in China.

The Council of States, Switzerland's upper house, has yet to decide on the text. The Swiss government opposes the proposal.

"A manufacturer of network equipment, such as Huawei, whose relationship with the autocratic regime of the People's Republic of China is still unclear, must guarantee the reliability of its components and independence from the Chinese state in the future. Otherwise, it may be excluded from participation in the operation of Switzerland's critical infrastructure," the statement read.

Huawei is one of the world's largest manufacturers of telecommunications equipment and smart devices.