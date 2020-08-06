UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Removes Russia From List Of States With Increased Risk Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Switzerland Removes Russia From List of States With Increased Risk of COVID-19

The Swiss authorities have excluded Russia from the list of countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation and canceled the requirement for those arriving from Russia to observe a 10-day quarantine, effective on Saturday, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Swiss authorities have excluded Russia from the list of countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation and canceled the requirement for those arriving from Russia to observe a 10-day quarantine, effective on Saturday, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday.

In mid-July, Switzerland instituted a 10-day quarantine for those coming from any country with an unfavorable epidemiological situation.

As of now, the list of nations with an unfavorable epidemiological situation includes 42 countries. After August 8, Azerbaijan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates will be excluded from the list, while Spain, Romania, Singapore, Sao Tome and Principe, Bahamas and Equatorial Guinea will be added.

Russia resumed weekly flights with Switzerland starting August 1.

Related Topics

Russia Singapore Azerbaijan Equatorial Guinea Spain Bahamas Romania Sao Tome And Principe Switzerland United Arab Emirates August From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.