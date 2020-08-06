Switzerland Removes Russia From List of States With Increased Risk of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Swiss authorities have excluded Russia from the list of countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation and canceled the requirement for those arriving from Russia to observe a 10-day quarantine, effective on Saturday, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Wednesday.

In mid-July, Switzerland instituted a 10-day quarantine for those coming from any country with an unfavorable epidemiological situation.

As of now, the list of nations with an unfavorable epidemiological situation includes 42 countries. After August 8, Azerbaijan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates will be excluded from the list, while Spain, Romania, Singapore, Sao Tome and Principe, Bahamas and Equatorial Guinea will be added.

Russia resumed weekly flights with Switzerland starting August 1.