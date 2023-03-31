UrduPoint.com

Syria Accuses Israel Of Coordinating Attacks With Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Syria Accuses Israel of Coordinating Attacks With Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

The Syrian Arab Republic accuses Israel of coordinating its attacks with terrorist groups after two consecutive missile strikes in the Damascus outskirts, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Syrian Arab Republic accuses Israel of coordinating its attacks with terrorist groups after two consecutive missile strikes in the Damascus outskirts, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

"Israel continues its criminal war policy against the Syrian Arab Republic. Israeli planes committed a new barbaric aggression at dawn on Friday, which was carried out in coordination with a group of terrorist groups, who performed their aggression against the Syrian forces in the Al Dana region of northern Syria," the ministry tweeted.

�According to the ministry, these attacks demonstrate close coordination between the Israeli forces and terrorist groups, and indicate intentions to prolong the crisis in Syria.

"Syria stresses its readiness to oppose all the fascist challenges and attacks," the foreign ministry added.

On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said two Syrian servicemen had been wounded in an Israeli missile attack on the Damascus suburbs. On Friday morning, another strike was reported. Several missiles launched by Israel were shot down by the Syrian air defense. However, as a result of the attack, Milad Heydari, a military adviser from Tehran� was killed, the Iranian Tasnim news Agency reported.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Israel Twitter Damascus Criminals All From Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate ..

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate UAE President on new leadersh ..

25 minutes ago
 SSP Operations vows to catch killers of slain Sikh ..

SSP Operations vows to catch killers of slain Sikh shopkeeper

11 minutes ago
 Youth killed, brother injured over minor issue

Youth killed, brother injured over minor issue

11 minutes ago
 NATO To Monitor Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical N ..

NATO To Monitor Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - US ..

11 minutes ago
 Visible cracks appear in US, India "strategic ties ..

Visible cracks appear in US, India "strategic ties" over issue of Ukraine war

11 minutes ago
 Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.