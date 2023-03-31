Syria Accuses Israel of Coordinating Attacks With Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

The Syrian Arab Republic accuses Israel of coordinating its attacks with terrorist groups after two consecutive missile strikes in the Damascus outskirts, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Syrian Arab Republic accuses Israel of coordinating its attacks with terrorist groups after two consecutive missile strikes in the Damascus outskirts, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

"Israel continues its criminal war policy against the Syrian Arab Republic. Israeli planes committed a new barbaric aggression at dawn on Friday, which was carried out in coordination with a group of terrorist groups, who performed their aggression against the Syrian forces in the Al Dana region of northern Syria," the ministry tweeted.

�According to the ministry, these attacks demonstrate close coordination between the Israeli forces and terrorist groups, and indicate intentions to prolong the crisis in Syria.

"Syria stresses its readiness to oppose all the fascist challenges and attacks," the foreign ministry added.

On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said two Syrian servicemen had been wounded in an Israeli missile attack on the Damascus suburbs. On Friday morning, another strike was reported. Several missiles launched by Israel were shot down by the Syrian air defense. However, as a result of the attack, Milad Heydari, a military adviser from Tehran� was killed, the Iranian Tasnim news Agency reported.