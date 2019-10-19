Syrian Army Downs 2 Drones of Latakia-Based Militants - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Two drones, launched by militants operating in the province of Latakia, were downed on Friday by the Syrian army, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a press briefing.

"Units of the Syrian Armed Forces downed two unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by the militants to the southwest, near the settlement of Kabanah in the province of Latakia," Bakin said.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Latakia lies close to the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of the Syrian opposition forces and extremist groups.