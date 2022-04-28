Syrian President Assad Appoints New Defense Minister - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Syrian President Bashar Assad has appointed Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as head of the country's defense ministry, the presidential office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Syrian President Bashar Assad has appointed Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as head of the country's defense ministry, the presidential office said on Thursday.

"President Assad issued a Decree No.115 appointing Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as minister of defense," the statement read.

The outgoing defense minister, Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, was appointed by Assad on January 1, 2018.