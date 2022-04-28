UrduPoint.com

Syrian President Assad Appoints New Defense Minister - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Syrian President Assad Appoints New Defense Minister - Office

Syrian President Bashar Assad has appointed Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as head of the country's defense ministry, the presidential office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Syrian President Bashar Assad has appointed Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as head of the country's defense ministry, the presidential office said on Thursday.

"President Assad issued a Decree No.115 appointing Maj. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as minister of defense," the statement read.

The outgoing defense minister, Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, was appointed by Assad on January 1, 2018.

Related Topics

Syria January 2018

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Central Police Office

Mock exercise conducted at Central Police Office

1 minute ago
 Owners, managers of five petrol pumps arrested on ..

Owners, managers of five petrol pumps arrested on overcharging

1 minute ago
 Civil society workers take out rally to express so ..

Civil society workers take out rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

1 minute ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG Requested on March 1 to Pause Arb ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Requested on March 1 to Pause Arbitration Over EU Gas Directive ..

1 minute ago
 Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conf ..

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Financial Re ..

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce h ..

ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce heroin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.