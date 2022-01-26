Syrian President Declares Full Amnesty for Deserters

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Syrian President Bashar Assad has ordered a full amnesty for all soldiers who have gone AWOL, including those who have fled the country, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"President Assad has ordered a decree on full amnesty of those, who fled within the country and overseas prior to January 25, 2022," the message read.

The amnesty concerns all soldiers, who have avoided military service under articles 100 and 101 of the Syrian law on war crimes, adopted in 1950.

The amnesty will be granted to soldiers on the condition of turning themselves in within three months for those who remained in Syria, and four months for those who left the country.