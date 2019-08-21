UrduPoint.com
Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Syria's Daara Province

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:00 PM

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) sent on Wednesday a convoy carrying humanitarian cargo to the Daara province in southwestern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) sent on Wednesday a convoy carrying humanitarian cargo to the Daara province in southwestern Syria.

"@SYRedCrescent dispatched a #humanitarian #aid #convoy to al-mussaifira, kaheel and al-sehwa in #Daraa, #Syria on 21/8/2019," the humanitarian organization wrote on Twitter.

The convoy was comprised of 21 trucks loaded with 4,700 food kits and supplements provided by the World Food Programme, it specified.

The SARC has been working in the region, trying to alleviate people's suffering caused by the ongoing civil war.

