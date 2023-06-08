Syrian, Russian Troops Conduct Reconnaissance Operation in Homs - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Syrian armed forces and a Russian military unit have conducted a reconnaissance operation in the desert of the Homs province as part of the special operation against terrorist groups, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"As part of a special operation to search for, block and neutralize terrorist groups operating in the southern provinces of Syria, the combined detachments of the Syrian army, in cooperation with the Russian group, carried out reconnaissance and search operations in the northern and northeastern regions of the White desert in the province of Homs. 20 militants killed, nine caches of weapons and ammunition, 30 shelters of illegal armed groups destroyed," Gurinov told a briefing.