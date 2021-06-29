UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Aims To Secure More COVID-19 Vaccines After Spike In Infections - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Taiwan Aims to Secure More COVID-19 Vaccines After Spike in Infections - Foreign Ministry

Taipei is using all leverage to get more COVID-19 vaccines as authorities race to avert an explosive spread of infections, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Taipei is using all leverage to get more COVID-19 vaccines as authorities race to avert an explosive spread of infections, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said.

The island had stood out for managing to contain drastic spread of coronavirus throughout the pandemic, but a spike of cases in May has dashed hopes that overall infection rates would remain below 10,000. Ou noted that the issues of purchasing, reselling, donating, and transporting vaccines require solving many complex and specialized tasks, the Radio Taiwan International reported, quoting the spokesperson.

"We ask the citizens of the island to be understanding. In this process, it is necessary to overcome many difficulties and resolve technical issues.

As soon as the details of other countries' vaccine donations become known, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will immediately inform the public about this," Joanne Ou added.

Meanwhile, the island's health minister Chen Shih-Chung confirmed on Monday that another 410,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Taiwan on June 30. He noted that the issue of expanding the categories of people subject to vaccination will be decided by a special commission of the Health Ministry. He also said that Taiwanese companies TSMC and Foxconn received government approval to purchase the vaccine.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Taiwan stands at 635 people, and the number of detected cases is over14,600 people.

Related Topics

Taipei May June All Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

11 minutes ago

MNAs belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa call on Prim ..

41 seconds ago

Moscow Court Orders Arrest in Absentia for Directo ..

43 seconds ago

ASEAN Regional Forum Discusses COVID-19, Terrorism ..

45 seconds ago

Police officers asked to take strict action agains ..

5 minutes ago

AJK EC hears 29 appeals on nomination papers accep ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.