Taiwan reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 163 new COVID-19 cases, including 56 locally transmitted infections and 107 imported ones, said the island's disease monitoring agency on Wednesday.

Most of the new local cases were reported in Keelung, Taoyuan, and New Taipei.

To date, Taiwan has reported 23,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,782 were local infections.