UrduPoint.com

Taliban Arrest Fighter Who Shot Dead Hazara Woman At Checkpoint

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

A Taliban fighter has been arrested for shooting dead a Hazara woman at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital as she returned from a wedding, a spokesman for the group said Wednesday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Taliban fighter has been arrested for shooting dead a Hazara woman at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital as she returned from a wedding, a spokesman for the group said Wednesday.

The shooting took place in a Kabul neighbourhood inhabited mostly by members of the minority Hazara community.

Abdullahi was "killed by mistake", Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter, adding the arrested fighter would be punished.

Her family has been offered 600,000 Afghani (around $5,700) for the January 13 shooting in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, the interior ministry said separately.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Minority Twitter Marriage January Women Family From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

37 minutes ago
 Three Wasa officials suspended over negligence

Three Wasa officials suspended over negligence

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Inflation Rate Climbs to Highest Level S ..

Germany's Inflation Rate Climbs to Highest Level Since June 1992 - Statistical O ..

3 minutes ago
 Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced p ..

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

3 minutes ago
 Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in N ..

Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in November 2021

13 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.