Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Taliban fighter has been arrested for shooting dead a Hazara woman at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital as she returned from a wedding, a spokesman for the group said Wednesday.

The shooting took place in a Kabul neighbourhood inhabited mostly by members of the minority Hazara community.

Abdullahi was "killed by mistake", Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter, adding the arrested fighter would be punished.

Her family has been offered 600,000 Afghani (around $5,700) for the January 13 shooting in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, the interior ministry said separately.