Taliban Chief Negotiator Arrives In Turkmenistan For Talks

Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:56 PM

Taliban Chief Negotiator Arrives in Turkmenistan for Talks

Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund arrived in Turkmenistan on Saturday for talks on a wide range of issues that may include but will not be limited to the Afghan peace process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund arrived in Turkmenistan on Saturday for talks on a wide range of issues that may include but will not be limited to the Afghan peace process.

The militant group's political spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, said the delegation of the Taliban's Qatar-based political bureau would bring up "commercial relations" and "political advancement.

"

Mullah Baradar took a break from the peace negotiations in Doha to tour countries in the region as the talks appeared to stall. He visited Iran last weekend to meet with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

More Stories From World

