Taliban Commit Another Attack in Afghanistan as Election Draws Nearer

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Taliban movement perpetrated yet another deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday, with a little over a month left until the nation's presidential election , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The attack took place in the Mandozai district of the eastern Khost province at 6:00 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT).

A suicide attacker detonated a bomb near a local market, a spokesman for the local police told Sputnik, adding that two civilians were killed and seven more were injured.

The Taliban, meanwhile, said that a car bomb went off near a convoy of Afghan forces, destroying two tanks and killing 14 soldiers.

The presidential election in Afghanistan will happen on September 28. There are 18 candidates in the running.

The Taliban view the Afghan government as a puppet of Western countries, refusing to engage in dialogue and threatening to disrupt the upcoming vote.