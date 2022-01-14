Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trade, Energy Talks - Source

A delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) headed by Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Mouttaqi has departed for Turkmenistan for talks on trade, energy and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) gas pipeline, a source in the foreign ministry told Sputnik

"The delegation flew to Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan to hold talks with Turkmen officials on bilateral trade, energy, railway, the TAPI project and scholarships," the source said.