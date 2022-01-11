UrduPoint.com

Taliban Dismiss Tajik President's Remark On Training Camps For Terrorists In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 07:18 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) dismissed on Tuesday Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's remarks about terrorist training camps in Afghan regions bordering Tajikistan.

At a Monday extraordinary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Rahmon said that more than 6,000 militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) are present in about 40 training camps in northeastern Afghanistan, where the IS is strengthening its positions.

"We strongly reject the Tajik president's remark that camps for destructive activities have been set up in the Afghan regions bordering Tajikistan," Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

Rahmon also said that the atmosphere at the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan under Taliban rule is getting tense, necessitating the creation of a security belt.

Earlier in the day, the intelligence chief of the Bati Kot district in eastern Afghanistan was killed in an attack by IS.

IS is believed to have carried out several attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August, including an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and an attack at a Shiite mosque in the city of Kunduz.

More Stories From World

