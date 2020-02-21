Taliban 'Fully Committed' to Implementing Peace Deal With US - Deputy Leader Haqqani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Taliban movement is fully committed to implementing a peace deal with the United States, Deputy Leader Sirajuddin Haqqani said in a New York Times opinion piece.

"We are about to sign an agreement with the United States and we are fully committed to carrying out its every single provision, in letter and spirit," Haqqani wrote in the piece published on Thursday.

Haqqani outlined some of the Taliban's demands for a peace deal, such as the expected withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and international support on post-war reconstruction efforts to develop the country.

He also said the Taliban expects other countries to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and avoid using the country for competition and conflict.

The Taliban will remain committed to all international conventions as long as they are in line with Islamic principles, Haqqani added.

Moreover, Haqqani said he is confident that intra-Afghan talks can be successful to reach a common vision of the future for Afghanistan. He also said the Taliban will work with other Afghan partners to ensure the country is not a safe haven for terrorists.

On Friday, Washington and the Taliban agreed to a week-long reduction in violence in what could become the first step toward reaching a peace agreement between the two sides. However, the Taliban have yet to stop attacks in Afghanistan in recent days.