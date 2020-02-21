UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban 'Fully Committed' To Implementing Peace Deal With US - Deputy Leader Haqqani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Taliban 'Fully Committed' to Implementing Peace Deal With US - Deputy Leader Haqqani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Taliban movement is fully committed to implementing a peace deal with the United States, Deputy Leader Sirajuddin Haqqani said in a New York Times opinion piece.

"We are about to sign an agreement with the United States and we are fully committed to carrying out its every single provision, in letter and spirit," Haqqani wrote in the piece published on Thursday.

Haqqani outlined some of the Taliban's demands for a peace deal, such as the expected withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and international support on post-war reconstruction efforts to develop the country.

He also said the Taliban expects other countries to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and avoid using the country for competition and conflict.

The Taliban will remain committed to all international conventions as long as they are in line with Islamic principles, Haqqani added.

Moreover, Haqqani said he is confident that intra-Afghan talks can be successful to reach a common vision of the future for Afghanistan. He also said the Taliban will work with other Afghan partners to ensure the country is not a safe haven for terrorists.

On Friday, Washington and the Taliban agreed to a week-long reduction in violence in what could become the first step toward reaching a peace agreement between the two sides. However, the Taliban have yet to stop attacks in Afghanistan in recent days.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington New York United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

5 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

5 hours ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.