Taliban Help UN With Humanitarian Access, Provide Security When Needed - Guterres

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 06:47 PM

The United Nations is engaging with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on issues of humanitarian access across Afghanistan and security, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

The UN chief joined via video senior officials of Afghanistan's neighboring states who gathered in Iran's capital for a one-day conference to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"We have been acting with the cooperation of the Taliban, who have progressively granted access to the areas requested and provided security when needed," he said.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, prompting former President Ashraf Ghani to flee. On September 7, the radical group unveiled a new government, led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan, who is on the United Nations sanctions list.

During the UN General Assembly session in September, the Taliban requested that its representative speak during the high-level General Debate, instead of Ghani appointee Ghulamnabi Isaczai.

However, on the day when Afghanistan was scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly, it withdrew its participation.

