Taliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) were ready to cooperate in the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks back when they just occurred 20 years ago, according to Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement's political office in Qatar.

"I recall that we condemned the incident. [Abdul Salam] Zareef was the ambassador [to Pakistan] and I was an aide. We called a press conference and we condemned the incident. We said we will cooperate to unearth the real behind the scenes culprits," Shaheen as quoted by the Geo tv broadcaster on Saturday.

The Taliban called on Washington 20 years ago to resolve the issue through dialogue, not invasion, Shaheen said, adding that Al Qaeda a terrorist group (banned in Russia) responsible for the attacks, did not warn Afghanistan of them.

Therefore, the Taliban ruling the country at that time were "caught off-guard," the spokesman said.

In August, as the Taliban took over Kabul, Shaheen said that the movement would not let Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups to pursue their goals in Afghanistan.

On September 11, 2001, members of Al Qaeda crashed two hijacked commercial planes into the World Trade Center in New York, while another plane hit the western part of the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down near the city of Pittsburg in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.