Taliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) plans to form a commission next year to draft a new constitution, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The process of forming a new constitution will begin in a few months. We strive to ensure that our government has a constitution, which will be formed by scientists, lawyers and experts from our country," Mujahid said.

Answering whether the process of preparing a new constitution would begin this year, he noted: "Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate."