Taliban Say Chinese Ambassador Congratulated Afghanistan With New Government

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:02 PM

The Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan has congratulated the country with the new government, Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan has congratulated the country with the new government, Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Tuesday.

"Foreign Minister of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (Taliban-led government) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated the new Afghan government and added that China will continue to develop and strengthen humanitarian, economic cooperation and relations with Afghanistan," Naeem tweeted.

