MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) is yet to receive a response from the United Nations regarding the appointment of Suhail Shaheen as a permanent representative to the organization, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We appointed Suhail Shaheen to the post of Afghanistan's representative to the UN. We are still waiting for their response, we have not received it so far," Mujahid said.