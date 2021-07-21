UrduPoint.com
Taliban Want Afghanistan's Issues Resolved Via Dialogue After Doha Talks - Spokesman

Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Taliban (designated terrorist and outlawed in Russia) consider last weeks' negotiations with the Afghan government in Doha a "positive" development, hoping to resolve the disagreements through dialogue, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the radical movement's political office, told Sputnik.

The two-day high-level talks in Doha concluded on Sunday, with the Afghan government and the Taliban failing to agree on a short-term ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or to a release of prisoners.

"Regarding the two-day meeting that took place in Doha, I can say that it showed progress because this was the first time when the leaders of both sides came together to discuss and solve the country's problems. This is a positive step. We hope that our country's problems will be resolved through dialogue," Naeem said.

When asked about potential talks with Turkey, which has expressed interest therein, the spokesman replied that any statements at this point would be premature, but confirmed that the movement was in contact with Ankara.

"We are in contact with Turkey and the neighboring countries. Of course, I cannot comment on this until it is clear what the talks are about and what the [other side's] demands are. We are yet to understand what the issue is and what they want," Naeem said.

The Afghan peace process started in Doha last September. In recent months, it has been complicated by the intensified armed conflict between the Taliban and government forces across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

