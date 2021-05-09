UrduPoint.com
Talks With Russia On Sputnik V Supplies To Germany 'Dead' - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Talks With Russia on Sputnik V Supplies to Germany 'Dead' - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russia will not be able to begin shipments of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Germany before August due to production delays and a supply agreement with India, so the negotiations on the deliveries have reached an impasse, the Bild tabloid reported on Sunday, citing a source in the German Economy Ministry.

According to the source, the negotiations are "in fact, dead," as Germany secured enough coronavirus vaccines from other manufacturers and is set to receive them by fall, the Bild said.

Moreover, the Russian drug has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency yet, as the requirements turned out to be "higher than Moscow expected," the tabloid stated.

Several of the German Federal states announced their plans to unilaterally purchase Sputnik V, while Bavarian authorities signed a letter of intent.

Russia's Sputnik V is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It has been authorized for emergency use in 64 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. The efficacy of the drug stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

