Tanker, Which Blocked Bosphorus After Losing Control, Being Towed to Anchorage

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The RAVA tanker, which lost control and blocked to Bosphorus Strait, is being towed to the anchorage, the Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate said.

"The RAVA tanker is being towed to the anchorage place accompanied by two tugs," the statement says.

As previously reported by the NTV broadcaster, Croatian tanker RAVA with a cargo of oil began to drift towards the coast near the Yenikoy neighborhood due to a breakdown of the steering control and was stopped 300 meters before the coast by the coast guard tugs that urgently arrived at the scene of the incident. Traffic on the Bosphorus was blocked.