Technical Railway Traffic Restored at Stretch in Crimea After Derailment - Crimean Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The technical railway traffic at the stretch in the Simferopol district of Russia's Crimea, where a cargo train carrying grain derailed on Thursday, has been restored, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said.

"The technical traffic has been restored at the railway stretch in the Simferopol district, where cars derailed this morning. By tomorrow morning, freight and passenger traffic will be resumed in full," Aksenov said on Telegram.

On Thursday morning, a cargo train carrying grain derailed on a railway stretch between the railway stations of Chistenkoe and Pochtovoe as a result of the involvement of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport, the authorities said earlier in the day, adding that the incident resulted in no injuries and casualties.

The authorities said up to 150 meters (about 500 feet) of railroad tracks were damaged as a result of the sabotage.

This was the second derailment in Russia since the beginning of the month. On May 1, a locomotive and cars of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk region when an unidentified device went off.