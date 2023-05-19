UrduPoint.com

Technical Railway Traffic Restored At Stretch In Crimea After Derailment - Crimean Head

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Technical Railway Traffic Restored at Stretch in Crimea After Derailment - Crimean Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The technical railway traffic at the stretch in the Simferopol district of Russia's Crimea, where a cargo train carrying grain derailed on Thursday, has been restored, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said.

"The technical traffic has been restored at the railway stretch in the Simferopol district, where cars derailed this morning. By tomorrow morning, freight and passenger traffic will be resumed in full," Aksenov said on Telegram.

On Thursday morning, a cargo train carrying grain derailed on a railway stretch between the railway stations of Chistenkoe and Pochtovoe as a result of the involvement of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport, the authorities said earlier in the day, adding that the incident resulted in no injuries and casualties.

The authorities said up to 150 meters (about 500 feet) of railroad tracks were damaged as a result of the sabotage.

This was the second derailment in Russia since the beginning of the month. On May 1, a locomotive and cars of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk region when an unidentified device went off.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Bryansk Simferopol May

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

57 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

57 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

3 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

3 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.