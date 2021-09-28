Tedros Apologizes to Sexual Abuse Victims of WHO Employees in DRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The General Director of the World Health Organization on Tuesday apologized to the victims of sexual exploitation and abuse at the hands of four of WHO employees who responded to the 10th Ebola virus outbreak in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"To the victims and survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse described in the commission's report.

I am sorry, I am sorry for what was done to you by people employed by the WHO to serve and protect you,'' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The remarks were made during a press conference on the findings of a report of the independent commission on the review of the allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation

''Based on the information that we have the organization will ban the identified perpetrators from future employment with WHO and we will notify the broader UN system,'' Tedros added.