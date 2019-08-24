UrduPoint.com
Tehran Blacklists US Policy Institute For Promoting Anti-Iranian 'Economic Terrorism'

Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

Tehran Blacklists US Policy Institute for Promoting Anti-Iranian 'Economic Terrorism'

Iran has blacklisted the US Foundation for Defense of Democracies policy institute and its head, Mark Dubowitz, for its anti-Iranian rhetoric intended to increase US economic pressure on Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Iran has blacklisted the US Foundation for Defense of Democracies policy institute and its head, Mark Dubowitz, for its anti-Iranian rhetoric intended to increase US economic pressure on Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry's statement, Tehran has made the decision to sanction the institute and Dubowitz for allegedly spreading anti-Iranian propaganda that supports US "economic terrorism" against the middle Eastern country.

