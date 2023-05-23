UrduPoint.com

Tehran Condemns German Foreign Minister's Remarks On Situation With Human Rights In Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Tehran Condemns German Foreign Minister's Remarks on Situation With Human Rights in Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday condemned German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's recent criticism of the situation with human rights in Iran, recalling that Germany was shipping chemical weapons to the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday condemned German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's recent criticism of the situation with human rights in Iran, recalling that Germany was shipping chemical weapons to the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988.

On Monday, Baerbock said at the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels that the bloc's member states would toughen sanctions against Iran due to the situation with human rights in the country.

"It is hardly possible that the foreign minister is not aware of the position of Iranians on lethal gas in connection with the German government.

How could she make remarks about their human rights, while Germany is responsible for shipments of chemical weapons to Saddam that poisoned many Iranians and cost many lives," Kanaani tweeted.

The war between Iran and Iraq, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, took over 1.5 million of lives. During the conflict, Iraqi forces conducted several chemical attacks against Iran, killing thousands of Iranian combatants and civilians, with thousands more continuing to suffer from long-term consequences of gas attacks, according to different estimates. Media reported that back then Germany had played one of the key roles in Iraq's development of chemical weapons.

