Tehran Seeing Uptick In Foreign Firms Inquiring About Opening Offices In Iran - Spokesman

Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Tehran Seeing Uptick in Foreign Firms Inquiring About Opening Offices in Iran - Spokesman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Tehran has noticed an uptick in the number of foreign firms sending inquiries about opening offices in Iran following Joe Biden's projected victory in the 2020 US presidential election, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

"Recently, the number of contacts inquiring about opening offices or establishing a presence in Iran made by foreign companies has increased," Rabiei said at a press conference that was broadcast online.

The exit of US President Donald Trump, who implemented a policy of so-called maximum pressure against Iran upon taking office, may result in sanctions on Tehran being eased, which could subsequently lead to investment, Rabiei added.

"Some are considering opening offices.

Others, of course, have been here before and have never completely stopped operations," the spokesman said.

The "maximum pressure" policy culminated with the United States' exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in 2018. The Trump administration subsequently imposed a series of harsh sanctions on Iran, which prompted major European energy companies such as Total and Wintershall to pull out of the country.

US media outlets called Biden's victory as early as November 7, although President Trump had stopped short of conceding defeat as he made allegations of electoral fraud. On Monday, Trump finally issued a statement recommending that the General Services Administration begin the formal transition period.

