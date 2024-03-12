Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - 2nd Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) results on Monday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

3rd rd

Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-4, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x28) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x29) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x19) 6-2, 6-2

Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x26) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Women

3rd rd

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) retired

Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4

Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x20) 6-3, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-3, 7-5

