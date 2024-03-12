Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) results on Monday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
3rd rd
Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-4, 6-4
Casper Ruud (NOR x9) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x28) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x29) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x19) 6-2, 6-2
Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x26) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Women
3rd rd
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) retired
Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4
Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x20) 6-3, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-3, 7-5
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday
More Stories From World
-
China, Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman2 minutes ago
-
Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks2 minutes ago
-
Haiti PM has agreed to resign: president of Guyana2 minutes ago
-
'It was an oasis': Mexico City frets about water12 minutes ago
-
'Lucky loser' Nardi stuns Djokovic in Indian Wells upset32 minutes ago
-
Haiti PM has agreed to resign: Guyana president, US official52 minutes ago
-
Djokovic vows to play Miami after Indian Wells shock1 hour ago
-
Outgoing Haitian PM welcome to stay in US: official1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Watchdogs probe 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane2 hours ago
-
Watchdogs probe 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane2 hours ago
-
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in Indian Wells upset2 hours ago