Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (USA x18) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-3, 6-2

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 3-1 retired

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x25) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-6 (11/9)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-0

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x27) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x20) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-4, 6-1

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-1, 6-2

Thiago Wild (BRA) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-1, 7-5

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x24) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-1

1st rd

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 7-5

Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-3, 6-0

Linda Nosková (CZE x26) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 7-5

Madison Keys (USA x28) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x15) 7-5, 6-1

Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x10) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x17) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1, 7-5

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x25) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Katie Volynets (USA) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-4, 6-4

Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Kayla Day (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Anastasia Potapova (RUS x28) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 7-5, 6-1

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x21) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x13) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 7-5, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x22) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-1

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 6-4, 6-2

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-0, 6-2

1st rd

Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-3, 6-2

