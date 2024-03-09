Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Frances Tiafoe (USA x18) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-3, 6-2
Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Jakub Mensík (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 3-1 retired
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x25) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-6 (11/9)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-0
Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Tallon Griekspoor (NED x27) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3, 6-3
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x20) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-4, 6-1
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-1, 6-2
Thiago Wild (BRA) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-1, 7-5
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x24) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4, 6-1
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-1
1st rd
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 7-5
Lukas Klein (SVK) bt Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Pavel Kotov (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 6-4
Women
2nd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-3, 6-0
Linda Nosková (CZE x26) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 7-5
Madison Keys (USA x28) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x15) 7-5, 6-1
Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x10) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x17) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1, 7-5
Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x25) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Katie Volynets (USA) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 6-4, 6-4
Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Kayla Day (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Anastasia Potapova (RUS x28) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 7-5, 6-1
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x21) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x13) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-3
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 7-5, 6-2
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x22) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-1
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 6-4, 6-2
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-0, 6-2
1st rd
Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-4, 6-1
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-3, 6-2
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
India crush England by an innings to seal Test series 4-17 minutes ago
-
Counting starts after Irish family and care referendums27 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Timberwolves in overtime, Lakers win thriller27 minutes ago
-
India crush England by an innings to seal Test series 4-11 hour ago
-
South Korea likely to suspend medical licenses of protesting trainee doctors from next week1 hour ago
-
Road accident kills seven in west Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
10 killed, 10 missing in floods, landslides in western Indonesia2 hours ago
-
Canterbury Crusaders suffer third straight Super Rugby loss2 hours ago
-
Anderson scales Mount 700 as India eye fifth Test victory2 hours ago
-
China to deepen reform for high-caliber talent cultivation: minister2 hours ago
-
Latham hauls New Zealand back into 2nd Test against Australia3 hours ago