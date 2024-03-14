Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) results on Wednesday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

4th rd

Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

Casper Ruud (NOR x9) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) 6-4, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x12) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Women

4th rd

Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x24) 6-0, 6-2

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x23) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Related Topics

India USA Ita Casper From

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

12 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

12 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

12 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

12 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World