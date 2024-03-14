Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) results on Wednesday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
4th rd
Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Casper Ruud (NOR x9) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) 6-4, 6-4
Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x12) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Women
4th rd
Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x24) 6-0, 6-2
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x23) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
